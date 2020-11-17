Rajya Sabha bypoll: BJP makes surprise choice again

BENGALURU

17 November 2020 23:55 IST

The BJP central unit has yet again come out with a surprise choice by picking K. Narayan, a long-time worker from the weavers’ community, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection. It ignored the names recommended by the State core committee.

The BJP State core committee had recommended the names of Nirmal Kumar Surana and former backward classes commission chairman Shankarappa, besides that of former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti’s wife. However, the high command has gone for Mr. Narayan, who is in the business of printing technology.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mr. Gasti.

