Karnataka

Rajya Sabha bypoll: BJP makes surprise choice again

K. Narayan   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The BJP central unit has yet again come out with a surprise choice by picking K. Narayan, a long-time worker from the weavers’ community, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha byelection. It ignored the names recommended by the State core committee.

The BJP State core committee had recommended the names of Nirmal Kumar Surana and former backward classes commission chairman Shankarappa, besides that of former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti’s wife. However, the high command has gone for Mr. Narayan, who is in the business of printing technology.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mr. Gasti.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2020 11:59:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rajya-sabha-bypoll-bjp-makes-surprise-choice-again/article33120218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY