Raju Algur takes charge as Vijayapura DCC chief

The former MLA and newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) president Raju Algur has said that his priority is not only to raise people-centric issues but also to “expose the hypocrisy” of the BJP.

In an interview with The Hindu after taking charge of the DCC post, he accused the BJP government at the Centre of spreading hollow nationalism and misleading the people.

“The BJP has created a psyche that nationalism means supporting the ideology of the BJP, and those who have opposite view are branded as anti-national. The BJP must realise that neither the ideology of the BJP nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the nation. Thus, opposing the BJP or criticising Mr. Modi does not amount to an anti-national act,” he said.

He said that he would also raise his voice against the “failure” of the State government in helping flood victims.

With regard to his responsibility in strengthening the party in the district, Mr. Algur said that he would try to reduce bickering and discontent among leaders.

“I admit that some leaders do have differences; however, it is not so much that it affects the party. I would keep good relations with all and see that the party marches forward under their leadership. Since all party MLAs and leaders of the district have supported me, I am sure, they would all be with me,” he said.

Stating that the coming city corporation elections is a bigger challenge for him in ensuring majority for the party, while dealing with all discontent possibly arising during ticket distribution, he hoped that he would handle the situation properly. “We will also see that the party gets a clear majority in the corporation,” he said.