Rajshekhar Mansur dead
Rajshekhar Mansur, classical singer and former professor of English, passed away in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 80 and was ailing for sometime. He leaves behind wife and three daughters.
Rajshekhar Mansur was the son of the legendary Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur. He joined the English Department in Karnataka University and retired as professor. He was also a singer of repute. He had been trained by his father. He used to present Hindustani classical performances on All India Radio and some music festivals.
The last rites were conducted in Bengaluru. He was the winner of Karnataka Rajyotsava and Karnataka Sangeet Natak Academy awards.
