Rajneesh Goel is ACS to CM

May 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 1986 batch IAS officer Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to Home Department, is placed in concurrent charge of the post of ACS to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect and until further orders, said an official notification.

KAS officer B. Shivaswamy has been appointed as the joint secretary to the Chief Minister.

Media adviser

Senior journalist K.V. Prabhakar has been appointed media adviser to the Chief Minister with Cabinet rank, another order said. Mr. Prabhakar served as the media coordinator during the first term of the Siddaramaiah government (2013-18). M. Venkatesh has been appointed as the special officer to the Chief Minister on a contract basis.