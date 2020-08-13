Rajnath Singh inaugurates Skill Development Centre

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday virtually inaugurated the HAL-IISc. Skill Development Centre on the IISc. campus in Challakere in Chitradurga.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Singh said a skilled workforce is a basic necessity for innovation and creativity. The SDC is a sound example of synergistic collaboration between the country’s flagship aerospace giant and the premier academia.
Chairman and Managing Director of HAL R. Madhavan said the SDC will impart skills to various beneficiaries ranging from local community members to high-end engineering professionals to usher true “Make in India.”
G. Rangarajan, Director, IISc., said the goal of the SDC was to create a large pool of trained personnel to address vital skill development gaps in India.
On Wednesday, two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) produced by HAL were deployed for operations at high altitude (Leh sector) at short notice to support IAF missions. “It is the lightest attack helicopter in the world designed and developed by HAL to meet the specific and unique requirements of Indian Armed Forces reflecting the crucial role of HAL in Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Mr Madhavan.
