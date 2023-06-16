Rajnath Singh chairs meeting of consultative committee for Defence Ministry on self-reliance 

June 16, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on Self-reliance in Defence Manufacturing in Bengaluru on June 16.

During the meeting, members of the committee from both the Houses of Parliament were apprised about the initiatives by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to achieve self-reliance in defence and the progress achieved so far.

Mr Singh highlighted the government’s constant endeavour to enhance security of the country and make the armed forces technologically advanced to deal with challenges emanating out of the ever-evolving global scenario.

Terming demand assurance as one of the most important aspects to ensure self-reliance, he stated that a number of decisions have been taken to achieve the objective.

“These include constant increase in defence budget, including capital outlay; earmarking of record 75% of defence capital procurement budget for domestic industry in Financial Year 2023-24, and issuance of positive indigenisation lists,” the Minister said.

The government’s decisions have started to bear fruit, and today the country is indigenously manufacturing submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and weapons. The growing defence industry is not only catering to domestic requirements, but also fulfilling the security needs of friendly countries.

“In the last financial year, our defence production crossed ₹1 lakh crore, and exports touched ₹16,000 crore. This is proof that the defence sector and the nation at large are on the right path,” he said.

The Defence Minister appreciated the fact that irrespective of the ideology, there has always been consensus in all quarters towards attaining the goal of complete self-reliance.

“If we wish to make India a defence exporter instead of an importer, we must stand together in every situation with the idea of nation first. Only then will we be able to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

During the course of the discussion, members of the committee gave valuable suggestions, which were appreciated by the Minister. He stated that efforts will be made to incorporate the suggestions.

