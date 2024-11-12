Rajkumar Patil Telkur refutes allegations against KKHRACS

Former legislator Rajkumar Patil Telkur refuted the allegations against Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agricultural and Cultural Society (KKHRACS) of misuse of funds and termed it as “absurd and baseless”.

“How can the gravity of misappropriation be more than the total funds sanctioned. The State government has allocated ₹300 crore for KKHRACS since its inception, but ₹1,200 crore have been misappropriated, according to the Congress-led government’s report,” he said.

Mr. Telkur said that the State government has sanctioned ₹300 crore for KKHRACS, which was released in three installments. But according to reports, the KKHRACS has spent ₹310.59 crore for plantation of one crore saplings across Kalyana Karnataka region, and ₹327.40 crore was swindled by KKHRACS chairman Basavaraj Patil Sedam and the secretary in the guise of facilitating digital classrooms for private aided schools across the region; further ₹273.59 crore had been spent for providing sewing and tailoring training courses for women an gram panchayats, he said.

The State government also accused KKHRACS of creating fake beneficiaries and distributed ₹327.40 crore for cattle farming activities of local breed cows; the KKRHACS has distributed a compensation of ₹50,000 for private school teachers who died during COVID-19. Ostensibly, it appears that the KKRHACS has misused ₹1,200 crore, but the government has allocated merely ₹300 crore for KKRHACS. How are the misused funds four times the total funds sanctioned, he questioned.

Mr. Telkur questioned why the State government has failed to take any action soon after former Additional Chief Secretary E.V. Raman Reddy submitted the report in August 2023, and criticised the State government for appointing another retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar to reassess the recommendations made by Mr. Reddy.

