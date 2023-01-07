Rajkumar Patil Telkur loses his cool over alleged behavior of officials in Education Department

January 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Sedam MLA and Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) Rajkumar Patil Telkur lost his cool during the quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting here on Saturday while questioning the Deputy Director of Public Instruction Sakreppa Gowda over the attitude of the officials (BEOs and other staffs) in Education Department and their alleged involvement in corruption.

“If the officials take us (public representatives) lightly and speak against us, I will knock their teeth out, we have busted our butts (by washing the bums of lakhs of people) to become MLA. Officials should mind their language, corrupt officials will not be spared,” Mr. Telkur warned.

Expressing anguish over the Education Department officials for demanding bribes from the private education institutions in the Sedam taluk for clearing documents. The officials were harassing the school authorities for approaching me directly and complaining against the corrupt officials. He directed Mr. Gowda to teach his subordinates how to behave with elected representatives. Mr. Telkur also slammed the Fire and Emergency Department for demanding ₹5 lakh for providing non-objection certificates for private school buildings. “The actual fee is about ₹5,000 and officials were demanding ₹5 lakh.”he claimed.

He said that private education institutions have played a vital role in rural areas, instead of encouraging the school authorities, the Education department officials are hell-bent on closing down these schools, Mr. Telkur said.

