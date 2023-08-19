ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi’s dreams for rural India yet to be fulfilled: Patil

August 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil said that through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, the rural areas of the country have been empowered, but former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi’s dreams towards rural India have not been fulfilled even after 75 years of Independence.

He said that it is regrettable that the slogan of Rajiv Gandhi ‘power to the people’ has not been completely transformed due to lack of devolution of 3 Fs - Functions, Functionaries and Finances, to the Panchayati Raj Institutions by majority of State governments.

For achieving sustainable development and progress in villages across the country, the State governments should implement all the provisions stipulated as per the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, irrespective of party politics, said Mr. Patil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the inauguration of a seminar on ‘Panchayati Raj in India: How to Activate them?’, on the eve of the 18th Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Lecture and Rajiv Gandhi National Awards conferment programmes at Gandhi Bhavan Auditorium, Bengaluru, organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI).

Earlier, D. Sundar Ram, director of AGRASRI, welcomed the dignitaries and delegates and explained the objectives of the seminar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US