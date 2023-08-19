HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajiv Gandhi’s dreams for rural India yet to be fulfilled: Patil

August 19, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, and Tourism H.K. Patil said that through the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, the rural areas of the country have been empowered, but former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi’s dreams towards rural India have not been fulfilled even after 75 years of Independence.

He said that it is regrettable that the slogan of Rajiv Gandhi ‘power to the people’ has not been completely transformed due to lack of devolution of 3 Fs - Functions, Functionaries and Finances, to the Panchayati Raj Institutions by majority of State governments.

For achieving sustainable development and progress in villages across the country, the State governments should implement all the provisions stipulated as per the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, irrespective of party politics, said Mr. Patil.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a seminar on ‘Panchayati Raj in India: How to Activate them?’, on the eve of the 18th Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Lecture and Rajiv Gandhi National Awards conferment programmes at Gandhi Bhavan Auditorium, Bengaluru, organised by Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI).

Earlier, D. Sundar Ram, director of AGRASRI, welcomed the dignitaries and delegates and explained the objectives of the seminar.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.