Rajiv Gandhi allowed prayers of Lord Ram at Ayodhya: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

February 24, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Alleging that the BJP did politics by exploiting human feelings over religion and temples, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi [Congress] who gave the opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

Addressing the gathering of beneficiaries of the Karnataka government’s five guarantee schemes in Shivamogga, Mr. Shivakumar said that while the Congress had been doing politics focussed on uplifting the lives of people, the BJP focussed on people’s feelings on Dharma, temples and such other issues. “We believe in the principle that there should be Dharma in politics, but not politics over Dharma,” he said.

He also criticised the BJP for defeating the Bill that proposed amendments to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997. “Just because they enjoy a majority in the Legislative Council, they defeat the Bill. The amendments were proposed with the intention of helping the priests of small temples whose revenue was low. Anyhow, we will ensure the amendments are passed when we increase our strength in the council, which will happen soon, and help the families of priests,” he said.