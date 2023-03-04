ADVERTISEMENT

Rajiv Doddannanavar dead

March 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Belagavi 04 03 2023. Rajiv Doddannanavar, industrialist who died in Belagavi on Friday. special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajiv Doddannanavar, Vice Chairman of Bharatesh Education Trust, died in Belagavi on Friday. He was 68. He was suffering from cancer, family sources said. He was the son of veteran Congress leader Komalanna Doddanavar.

Trained as an engineer, Rajiv Doddannanavar was an industrialist and educationist. He ran several industries from the famed cycle brand of agarbattis, to chemicals, logistics and mining. He had served as the national vice president of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghtana and president of the Federation of Jain Educational Institutions.

He was active member of the Jain community in Belagavi and served on the Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations committee and the Kamal Basadi Puja Committee. He was involved in the construction of the Basadi in Kasmalagi near Khanapur and renovation of the Basadi in Shetty Galli in Belagavi city. His last rites were conducted on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US