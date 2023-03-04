HamberMenu
Rajiv Doddannanavar dead

March 04, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Belagavi 04 03 2023. Rajiv Doddannanavar, industrialist who died in Belagavi on Friday. special arrangement

Karnataka Belagavi 04 03 2023. Rajiv Doddannanavar, industrialist who died in Belagavi on Friday. special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajiv Doddannanavar, Vice Chairman of Bharatesh Education Trust, died in Belagavi on Friday. He was 68. He was suffering from cancer, family sources said. He was the son of veteran Congress leader Komalanna Doddanavar.

Trained as an engineer, Rajiv Doddannanavar was an industrialist and educationist. He ran several industries from the famed cycle brand of agarbattis, to chemicals, logistics and mining. He had served as the national vice president of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghtana and president of the Federation of Jain Educational Institutions.

He was active member of the Jain community in Belagavi and served on the Mahaveer Jayanti celebrations committee and the Kamal Basadi Puja Committee. He was involved in the construction of the Basadi in Kasmalagi near Khanapur and renovation of the Basadi in Shetty Galli in Belagavi city. His last rites were conducted on Friday.

