Rajesh Rai is new CMD of ITI Ltd. for next five years

February 21, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has appointed Rajesh Rai as the new Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited for a period of five years with effect from February 21, 2023, said a regulatory filing made by the telecom technology and equipment PSU on Tuesday.

In accordance with the Government Order, Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, director, Marketing, ITI Ltd., who has been holding the additional responsibility as CMD of the company would be relinquished from the duty with immediate effect.

Mr. Rai has over 30 years of working experience in the telecommunication industry. Prior to assuming charge as CMD in ITI, he served as General Manager (Admin) of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL), Mumbai. He was also Chief Technology Officer of Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Ltd. (MTML) in Mauritius for 12 years, where he was responsible for CDMA, GSM, 3G, & 4G network and customer acquisition. as per the statutory filing on BSE.

