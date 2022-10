Rajendra to take over as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajendra K.V. will take over as the new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, replacing Bagadi Gautham. In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the DPAR has transferred Mr. Rajendra, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru. Mr Bagadi Gautham has been transferred to the post of Director, Mines and Geology Department, Bengaluru. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT