Rajendra K.V. will take over as the new Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, replacing Bagadi Gautham. In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the DPAR has transferred Mr. Rajendra, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, Mangaluru. Mr Bagadi Gautham has been transferred to the post of Director, Mines and Geology Department, Bengaluru.
Rajendra to take over as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru
