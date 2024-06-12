Rajeev Taranath’s last rites performed with police honours

The last rites of renowned Sarod exponent Pandit Rajeev Taranath were performed with police honours at the crematorium near Chamundi foothills in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Pandit Rajeev Taranath, aged 92, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday evening, weeks after he was hospitalized for treatment of a fracture he suffered from a fall at his residence.

Earlier in the day, a large number of music lovers, his disciples, his admirers, besides litterateurs and Government officials visited his residence in Kuvempunagar in the City and paid their last respects to the departed sarod maestro.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, visited Pandit Rajeev Taranath’s house and paid his last respects. Mr. Mahadevappa said Pandit Taranath’s demise will leave a void in the music world.

He recalled his last meeting with the musician at the hospital, where he had assured him that the government would bear his medical expenses. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had issued instructions to perform his last rites with police honours. The government was open to the idea of taking up any project in the city that would keep his memory alive, he added.

A number of his followers and admirers including retired IPS officer Chandrashekar and litterateur Rahmath Tarikere were present at the crematorium for the musician’s last rites were performed. He leaves behind his son Chethan Taranath, who is, however, away in the U.S.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also among the scores of people, who had condoled the death of Pandit Rajeev Taranath. “The passing of Pandit Rajeev Taranath, a world-famous sarod player and a proud son of Karnataka saddens me. The departure of Rajeev Taranath, who flew the flag of Karnataka’s fame all over the world, is a loss for not only Karnataka, but for the entire world of music,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah taking to X.

“Rajeev Taranath was not only a renowned music artiste, but also a great humanitarian. I join his family members and followers in mourning his death. May his soul rest in peace,” the Chief Minister added.