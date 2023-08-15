ADVERTISEMENT

Rajeev Gowda appointed Vice-Chairperson with Cabinet rank of SITK

August 15, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Rajeev Gowda | Photo Credit: File Photo

M.V. Rajeev Gowda has been appointed the Vice-Chairperson with a Cabinet rank of the State Institute For The Transformation of Karnataka (SITK), said a release.

SITK was previously known as the State Planning Board and is Karnataka’s equivalent of the NITI Aayog. The Chief Minister is the Chairperson of SITK.

Professor Gowda is a public policy expert, economist and academician. He represented Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha between 2014-20. He is Chairman of the Indian National Congress’s Research Department. He was Convener of its Manifesto Committee for the 2019 election, and is a National Spokesperson.

Earlier he was Chairperson, Centre for Public Policy and Professor of Economics and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He has served as a Director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India.

SITK’s mandate is to formulate policy strategy and evaluate programme outcomes. It works with multiple departments to promote Karnataka’s socio-economic development. Professor Gowda said on his appointment, “This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the creation of a unique Karnataka Model of Development.”

