Rajasthan man arrested in Haveri for issuing death threat to Salman Khan

The Haveri District Police arrested a man from Rajasthan in Haveri on Wednesday on the charge of issuing death threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan and handed him over to the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra.

According to Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar, the accused, identified as 32-year-old Bhikha Ram alias Vikram, a native of Jalore in Rajasthan, was arrested on Wednesday and handed over to Maharashtra ATS.

Bhikha Ram, who was working at construction sites, reportedly came to Haveri recently and was staying in a rented room at Gowdar Oni there.

Based on the information received from the Maharashtra ATS team, he was secured on Wednesday and handed over to them, he added.

The accused allegedly issued the death threat to Salman Khan through social media and the Maharashtra Police were on the lookout for him after registering a case.

The accused reportedly stayed in different places in the State before reaching Haveri one-and-a-half months ago, sources said.