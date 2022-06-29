Rajasthan govt. must act, says Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said thr Rajasthan Government should take stern action on the murder committed at Udaipur.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, he said if it failed to do so, it would fall. “People are outraged about the incident. The Union Government has taken the incident seriously. The Rajasthan Government should also do its duty.”

The Minister said Muslim organisations should condemn the crime. “So far they have not opened their mouth. On many other issues, they speak repeatedly, but now they have remained silent. It is an act of cowardly people.”

Regarding the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Mr. Ashok said the BJP-led government would come to power in the State. “The BJP should have come to power in that State long ago But, Uddhav Thackrey did not form a government with the BJP despite facing the election in an alliance with the BJP”, he said.

Further, Mr. Ashok said around 50 Shiv Sena MLA had rebelled against the ruling government. Once the BJP-led government comes to power, the rest also would support the BJP and with that a new Shiv Sena party would emerge.

Mr. Ashok was in Hassan to take part in a private programme.