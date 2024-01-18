ADVERTISEMENT

Rajanna’s remarks will mark the beginning of destruction of Congress: BJP

January 18, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - BENGALURU

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said such remarks that aim to hurt Hindu religious sentiments would turn out to be the beginning of the destruction of the Congress.

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Wednesday described as “childish” the remarks of Minister K.N. Rajanna that the statue of Ram Lalla that had been earlier kept in Ayodhya looked like “toys in a touring tent”.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok said such remarks that aim to hurt Hindu religious sentiments would turn out to be the beginning of the destruction of the Congress. He said such comments from the Congress were not surprising, while alleging that its leaders had been displaying “anti-Hindu attitude”.

Mr. Ashok condemned the episode of miscreants damaging the flex of Lord Rama in Kolar district and alleged that “the anti-Hindu attitude” of the Congress government had indirectly encouraged anti-socials to take up such an act. He urged Home Minister G. Parameshwara to immediately act against the culprits.

