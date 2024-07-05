Rajanna is in-charge director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences

The State government, on Friday, appointed Dr. Rajanna B., Professor and Head of the Department of General Surgery at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, as the in-charge director of the institute. Mr. Rajanna replaced S.V. Santhosh, who was appointed director (in-charge) on December 26, 2023.

Shivalingaprabhu Vali, under the secretary of the Medical Education Department, issued an order appointing Dr. Rajanna to the post. He took the charge of the new post from the outgoing director, Santhosh, on Friday.

Mr. Santhosh will continue as the Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the institute.

