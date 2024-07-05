GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajanna is in-charge director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences

Updated - July 05, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The State government, on Friday, appointed Dr. Rajanna B., Professor and Head of the Department of General Surgery at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, as the in-charge director of the institute. Mr. Rajanna replaced S.V. Santhosh, who was appointed director (in-charge) on December 26, 2023.

Shivalingaprabhu Vali, under the secretary of the Medical Education Department, issued an order appointing Dr. Rajanna to the post. He took the charge of the new post from the outgoing director, Santhosh, on Friday.

Mr. Santhosh will continue as the Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the institute.

