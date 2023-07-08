Rajanna hints at increasing milk procurement price

July 08, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has hinted at increasing the milk procurement price for dairy farmers.

Speaking here on Saturday, he said both the procurement price and selling price were low in Karnataka compared with other States and the government intended to help dairy farmers.

The Minister said a suitable decision would be taken in this regard and it would be ensured that the consumers weren’t burdened. He also ruled out any merger of KMF with Amul, and said that Nandini and Amul were distinct brands and would remain as such.

On the abrogation of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, Mr. Rajanna said it was a sensitive issue and discussions were still continuing on it, and whatever decision would be taken would be in the interests of farmers.

The Minister said there were plans to expand the cooperative institutions and a cooperative society would be formed for every gram panchayat (GP) against one such institution for a cluster of GPs.

Mr. Rajanna took potshots at Janata Dal (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his claims that he had documentary evidence of corrupt practices of the Congress government stored in a pen drive.

“If that is so, let him disclose the details; but he won’t because it (pen drive) is blank,” he quipped.

