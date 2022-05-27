Rajamma no more

:

J.C.Rajamma, the first woman president of workers’ association of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravati, died on Thursday. She was 87.

Rajamma, who was an employee in the administration section of the VISL, was elected president of the Workers’ Association in 1986. She was the first and the only woman president of the association. She is survived by her siblings.

J.Jagadish, the present president of the association, told The Hindu that Rajamma created history in the workers’ association by getting elected to the president’s post. Since then, no woman had been in that position.

The last rites were held in Bhadravati on Thursday.