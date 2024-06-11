ADVERTISEMENT

Raja Venugopal Naik takes oath as MLA in Karnataka

Updated - June 11, 2024 02:46 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 01:19 pm IST - BENGALURU

Speaker U.T. Khader administered the oath of office to Mr. Naik who defeated BJP candidate Narasimha Naik in a by-election

The Hindu Bureau

Raja Venugopal Naik receives a welcome kit from Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader after taking the oath of office at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on June 11, 2024. The welcome kit contains books on the rules and procedures of the Assembly. Raja Venugopal Naik was elected in the by-poll in Surpur Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Raja Venugopal Naik, elected in the by-election in Surpur Assembly constituency, took oath as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on June 11.

Speaker U.T. Khader administered the oath of office to Mr. Naik who defeated BJP candidate Narasimha Naik in the by-election.

Surpur Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The by-poll was held following the death of Raja Venkatappa Naik. Raja Venugopal Naik is the son of Raja Venkatappa Naik.

The by-election was held on May 7, along with Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raja Venugopal Naik secured 1,14,886 votes while Narasimha Naik got 96,566 votes. The winning margin was 18,320 votes.

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshnapur, legislators B.B. Chimmankatti, Allamaprabhu Patil, Jagdev Guttedar, and MP Kumar Naik were present during the ceremony.

