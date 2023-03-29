Raja Venkatappa Nayak, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur contesting Assembly elections for the seventh time

March 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Yadgir

The former Shorapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak and Shahpur MLA Sharanabasappa Darshanapur have succeeded in finding a place in the list of candidates released by the Congress recently.

Both Mr. Nayak and Mr. Darshnapur have been contesting elections from 1994 and this is the seventh time that they are contesting the Assembly elections.

Mr. Nayak won in 1994, 1999 and 2013. In 1994, Mr. Nayak contested elections from Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) against Shivanna Mangihal of Janata Dal. He secured 34,078 votes and Mr. Mangihal secured 2,8419 votes and the winning margin was 5,659.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1999, Mr. Nayak contested elections on Congress ticket against Mr. Mangihal, who contested as an Independent, and secured 45,351 votes, while Mr. Mangihal secured 24,901 votes. And, the winning margin was 20,250 votes.

In 2013, Mr. Nayak contested on Congress ticket against Narasimha Naik of the Janata Dal(S) and secured 65,033 votes and Mr. Narasimha Naik secured 60,958 votes, while the winning margin was 4,075 votes.

Mr. Darshanapur won in the 1994, 2004, 2008 and 2018 elections.

In 1994, Mr. Darshanapur contested elections on Janata Dal ticket against Shivashekharappagouda Sirwal of the Congress and secured 40,984 votes. Mr. Sirwal secured 27,158 votes and the winning margin was 14,826 votes.

In 2004, Mr. Darshanapur contested the election on Janata Dal(S) ticket against Mr. Sirwal, who again fought on the Congress ticket, and secured 59,310 votes. Mr. Sirwal secured 38,080 votes and the winning margin was 21,230 votes.

In 2008, Mr. Darshanapur contested on a Congress ticket against Mr. Sirwal, who, that time, was a Janata Dal(S) candidate, and secured 47,343 votes. Mr. Sirwal secured 36,207 votes and the winning margin was 11,136 votes.

In 2018, Mr. Darshanapur contested on a Congress ticket against Guru Patil of the BJP and secured 78,642 votes. Mr. Patil secured 47,668 votes and winning margin was 30,974 votes.

Mr. Nayak and Mr. Darshanapur have been loyal leaders to the Congress party and are seeking the blessings of the voters again this time.

The Congress has declared the names of its nominees in constituencies where there is no competition just like in Shorapur and Shahapur. And, except these two, none submitted applications with the KPCC seeking party ticket.

However, the party is yet to choose any names for Yadgir and Gurmitkal constituencies as 18 aspirants have filed their applications in Yadgir, while eight aspirants have submitted their applications in Gurmitkal seeking party ticket.