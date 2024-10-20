Raja memorial debate contest held

The second State-level C.K.N. Raja Memorial Inter-college Kannada and English debate competition conducted by the Vidya Vikas Institute of Legal Studies, concluded on Saturday.

The even showcased the students’ oratory skills and critical thinking abilities and prize were distributed to the winners of the contest.

E.S. Indiresh, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, released a book titled “Legal Education - Assessing its Role and Efficacy in the Globalised World” and paid tributes to the late C.K.N. Raja for his profound knowledge of law and contribution to the legal field.

Justice Indiresh also highlighted how the practice of law has evolved over the years and emphasised the significance of the subject of jurisprudence. He said expertise in jurisprudence reflects a high level of intelligence, as the subject is intricate and requires deep understanding.

Ravi V. Hosmani, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, delivered the valedictory address which dwelt on India’s parliamentary democracy. He said the democratic system is deeply embedded in the nation’s identity and has proven its resilience over time.

Justice Hosmani said Indian democracy ensures that every citizen’s voice matters apart from offering diverse representation through regular elections and the inclusive composition of the Lok Sabha. With key safeguards like parliamentary committees, an independent judiciary, and a free press, the system continues to promote transparency and accountability, ensuring unity in India’s vast diversity.

Kaveesh Gowda V., secretary of VVET, Mysuru, presided P. Ishwara Bhat, former Vice-Chancellor of KSLU/NUJS, and others were present.

