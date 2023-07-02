ADVERTISEMENT

Raja Lakhamgouda Law College organises special lecture in Belagavi

July 02, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Belagavi, organised a special lecture on ‘Entrepreneurship development’.

Resource person R.J. S.V Rama Rao, Branch Manager, The National Small Industries Corporation Limited, spoke on various aspects of entrepreneurship. He briefed the audience on the role of MSME’s in creating job opportunities, the on establishment and working of NSIC, and its objectives.

A.H. Hawaldar, principal, highlighted contribution of MSME’S in boosting the country’s GDP. IQAC centre’s Preetam Revankar, Sunidhi Joshi , faculty members and students were present.

CONNECT WITH US