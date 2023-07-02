HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raja Lakhamgouda Law College organises special lecture in Belagavi

July 02, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College, Belagavi, organised a special lecture on ‘Entrepreneurship development’.

Resource person R.J. S.V Rama Rao, Branch Manager, The National Small Industries Corporation Limited, spoke on various aspects of entrepreneurship. He briefed the audience on the role of MSME’s in creating job opportunities, the on establishment and working of NSIC, and its objectives.

A.H. Hawaldar, principal, highlighted contribution of MSME’S in boosting the country’s GDP. IQAC centre’s Preetam Revankar, Sunidhi Joshi , faculty members and students were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / crime, law and justice / students / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.