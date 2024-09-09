ADVERTISEMENT

Raja Lakhamagouda Law College wins mediation competition prize

Published - September 09, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the team that won the international virtual mediation competition posing for photograph in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of students from Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi has won the first prize in an international virtual mediation competition organised by Lexpacto.

The team comprised Avadhut Gaidole (three-year LL.B, sixth semester) as Mediator, Ravichandragouda R. Patil (five-year BA LL.B, 10th semester) as Counsel and Aditya Medar (five-year BA LL.B, eighth semester) as Client.

The team members won the award of Best Negotiating Team Counsel and Client containing a cash prize of ₹20,000. Over 25 teams from across the country participated in the competition.

Samiksha Mahadik (BA LL.B, eighth semester) supported and participated in the training sessions with the team.

The management, principal, teachers and staff have congratulated the team.

