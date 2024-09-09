GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raja Lakhamagouda Law College wins mediation competition prize

Published - September 09, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the team that won the international virtual mediation competition posing for photograph in Belagavi on Monday.

Members of the team that won the international virtual mediation competition posing for photograph in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of students from Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi has won the first prize in an international virtual mediation competition organised by Lexpacto.

The team comprised Avadhut Gaidole (three-year LL.B, sixth semester) as Mediator, Ravichandragouda R. Patil (five-year BA LL.B, 10th semester) as Counsel and Aditya Medar (five-year BA LL.B, eighth semester) as Client.

The team members won the award of Best Negotiating Team Counsel and Client containing a cash prize of ₹20,000. Over 25 teams from across the country participated in the competition.

Samiksha Mahadik (BA LL.B, eighth semester) supported and participated in the training sessions with the team.

The management, principal, teachers and staff have congratulated the team.

Published - September 09, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.