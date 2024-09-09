Raja Lakhamagouda Law College wins mediation competition prize

A team of students from Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi has won the first prize in an international virtual mediation competition organised by Lexpacto.

The team comprised Avadhut Gaidole (three-year LL.B, sixth semester) as Mediator, Ravichandragouda R. Patil (five-year BA LL.B, 10th semester) as Counsel and Aditya Medar (five-year BA LL.B, eighth semester) as Client.

The team members won the award of Best Negotiating Team Counsel and Client containing a cash prize of ₹20,000. Over 25 teams from across the country participated in the competition.

Samiksha Mahadik (BA LL.B, eighth semester) supported and participated in the training sessions with the team.

The management, principal, teachers and staff have congratulated the team.