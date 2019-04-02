Raja Amareshwar Naik files nomination papers

BJP nominee Raja Amareshwar Naik filed his nomination papers to contest in the Lok Sabha election from Raichur Constituency in Raichur on Monday.
He was accompanied by the former Raichur Rural MLA Tipparaju Hawaldar and the former MLC Shankarappa.
He expressed the confidence of winning the election as incumbent Congress MP B.V. Naik, who filed his nomination papers on March 29, was facing anti-incumbency.
Mr. Hawaldar was also an aspirant but the party decided to field Mr. Amareshwar Naik. The decision was strongly opposed by Mr. Hawaldar’s followers during a meeting called on March 31. However, Mr. Hawaldar pacified them and requested them to work for the party candidate to bring the party back to power at the Centre and to help Narendra Modi become Prime Minister again.
