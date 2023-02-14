ADVERTISEMENT

Raitha Sena demands immediate implementation of Mahadayi works

February 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

‘We do not understand why the government is delaying the works, despite the fact that there are BJP governments at the Centre and in the two riparian States?’

The Hindu Bureau

Raitha Sena Karnataka has urged the State government to take up the Mahadayi river basin works immediately.

Now that the Union government has approved the revised detailed project report for the Kalasa and Banduri Nala projects, the State government should not waste even a day in starting work on the projects, founder of Raitha Sena Veeresh Sobaradamath told journalists in Hubballi on Tuesday.

“We do not understand why the government is delaying the works, despite the fact that there are BJP governments at the Centre and in the two riparian States?,” he said.

“We urge the government to immediately call for tenders for the project works. If this is delayed, then, there will be inordinate delays due to the election model code of conduct and other reasons,” he said.

He warned that if the State government did not take up the works immediately, the Raitha Sena will launch an agitation across the State, apart from filing a public interest litigation petition seeking directions to the State government to start work on the project.

He said that Goa is needlessly creating problems for the project. Goa has no plans to utilise its share of 24 tmcft of water. “But it is trying to stop us from using our share,” he said.

