ADVERTISEMENT

Raitha Sangha urges govt. to repeal farm laws immediately

June 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Activists under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, led by its honorary president Chamaras Malipatil, staged a protest at Tipu Sultan Garden in Raichur on Thursday and demanded that the State government repeal three farm-related laws immediately.

The protesters said that the Congress promised that it will repeal the farm-related laws immediately after coming to power. The party stated this in its manifesto also, they added.

The Congress had joined hands with the activists protesting against these laws when it was in the Opposition and it had also urged the then BJP government to repeal them to protect the interest of farmers, they reminded it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, now, the Raitha Sangha is asking the Congress government to fulfill the demand of the farmers by repealing the anti-farmer laws.

They welcomed the Congress government move in implementing the five poll promises. “One among them, Shakti, has already been implemented and the time has now come to repeal the farm-related laws without any delay,” Mr. Malipatil said.

Later, the activists submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US