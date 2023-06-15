Raitha Sangha urges govt. to repeal farm laws immediately

June 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Yadgir

Activists under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, led by its honorary president Chamaras Malipatil, staged a protest at Tipu Sultan Garden in Raichur on Thursday and demanded that the State government repeal three farm-related laws immediately.

The protesters said that the Congress promised that it will repeal the farm-related laws immediately after coming to power. The party stated this in its manifesto also, they added.

The Congress had joined hands with the activists protesting against these laws when it was in the Opposition and it had also urged the then BJP government to repeal them to protect the interest of farmers, they reminded it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, now, the Raitha Sangha is asking the Congress government to fulfill the demand of the farmers by repealing the anti-farmer laws.

They welcomed the Congress government move in implementing the five poll promises. “One among them, Shakti, has already been implemented and the time has now come to repeal the farm-related laws without any delay,” Mr. Malipatil said.

Later, the activists submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.