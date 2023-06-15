HamberMenu
Raitha Sangha urges govt. to repeal farm laws immediately

June 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Activists under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, led by its honorary president Chamaras Malipatil, staged a protest at Tipu Sultan Garden in Raichur on Thursday and demanded that the State government repeal three farm-related laws immediately.

The protesters said that the Congress promised that it will repeal the farm-related laws immediately after coming to power. The party stated this in its manifesto also, they added.

The Congress had joined hands with the activists protesting against these laws when it was in the Opposition and it had also urged the then BJP government to repeal them to protect the interest of farmers, they reminded it.

Therefore, now, the Raitha Sangha is asking the Congress government to fulfill the demand of the farmers by repealing the anti-farmer laws.

They welcomed the Congress government move in implementing the five poll promises. “One among them, Shakti, has already been implemented and the time has now come to repeal the farm-related laws without any delay,” Mr. Malipatil said.

Later, the activists submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned.

