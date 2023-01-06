ADVERTISEMENT

Raitha Sangha seeks re-probe into Doranahalli incident

January 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Raitha Sene will stage a protest in Yadgir on January 10 urging the government to re- conduct the investigation into the case connected with the fire mishap at Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Laxmikanth A. Patil, State vice-president of the organization said that incident took place on February 28, 2022, and claimed 15 lives and caused injuries to several.

He said that the Shahapur police, who had registered a case against the gas company following the complaint submitted by Saheb Gowda, in whose house the programme was organised and fire mishap occurred. Without conducting a proper probe, the police had submitted a charge sheet to the court accusing the complainant for the mishap instead of the gas company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Against this injustice, Raitha Sangha had submitted an applications to the Chief Minister and Home Minister at different functions requesting them to direct the police to re-conduct the investigation. Pursuing our applications, the Home Minister told the police to re-conduct the investigation. However, the police had not considered the directions issued by the Home Minister.  Therefore, the Raitha Sene will hold a protest against the attitude of the police and urge the government to re-conduct the entire case, he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US