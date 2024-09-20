ADVERTISEMENT

Raitha Sangha opposes introduction of GM crops, to launch a movement

Published - September 20, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

Raitha Sangha urges Central Govt to formulate a policy on GM crops after consulting farmers

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other pro-farmer organisations will launch a movement on September 26 against the introduction of genetically modified (GM) crops in the country, said K.T. Gangadhar, general secretary of KRRS.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Gangadhar said the Supreme Court, in its verdict on July 23, 2024, asked the Centre to formulate a national policy with regard to genetically modified crops after consulting all the stakeholders, including farmers.

“We have been opposing the GM crops for decades. Any move to introduce GM crops will impact the native farmers. The Centre should form a policy after a detailed discussion with farmers and experts. We are firmly against the introduction of GM crops. Samyukta Kissan Morcha has also opposed the introduction of GM crops,” he said.

The Raitha Sangha had been opposing the GM crops, and M.D. Nanjundaswamy had moved the court along with other activists opposing the introduction of GM crops in India, Mr. Gangadhar stated.

