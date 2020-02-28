Raitha sangha opposes changes to Land Reforms Act

Mandya

28 February 2020 06:45 IST

The State government’s move to amend Section 5 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, with an aim of attracting investors to Karnataka, was opposed here on Thursday.

Members of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a protest at Hosahalli Circle and condemned the decision to introduce amendments to the Act.

The government is planning to amend the Act, based on the Model (Agricultural) Land Leasing Act, 2016. But, it will help the companies/corporate sector to grab agriculture lands, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The agitators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt copies of the Model (Agricultural) Land Leasing Act.

Sangha president M. Puttamadu and others led the protest.