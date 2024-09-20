Raitha Sangha oppose decision to import areca from Bhutan

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have opposed the Central Government’s decision to import areca nuts from Bhutan. The organisations allege that such a move impacts the price of areca in the local market.

K.T. Gangadhar, general secretary of KRRS, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, said that the Centre Government had decided to import 17,000 MT of green areca nuts without the condition of a minimum import price from Bhutan. “The decision will disturb the local market. The merchants and mediators will purchase areca nuts from farmers at a lower price. The growers will suffer,” he said.

Further, he questioned the logic behind the government’s decision to import areca nuts without any conditions.

Naveen Karuvane, working president of the Sringeri taluk unit of KRRS, said the areca growers had already been suffering because of yellow-leaf and leaf-spot diseases that reduced the yield substantially. “The government should safeguard the interests of areca growers. Instead, the Centre is penalising the growers further,” he alleged.

He also questioned the silence of cooperative bodies of areca marketing on the issue. “The elected representatives of the areca growing areas should put pressure on the Central government,” he demanded.