Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha felicitates Darshan Puttannaiah

May 27, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The son of farmer leader late K.S. Puttannaiah has been elected as the MLA from Melkote constituency in Mandya district

The Hindu Bureau

Darshan Puttannaiah, the newly-elected MLA from Melkote constituency in Mandya, was felicitated by farmers organisations in Mysuru on Saturday, May 27. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Darshan Puttannaiah, son of farmer leader late K.S. Puttannaiah, was felicitated by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) here on Saturday, May 27, for being elected as the MLA from Melkote constituency in Mandya district.

Mr. Darshan won the election contesting as the candidate of Sarvodaya Karnataka Party against JD(S) candidate and former Minister C.S. Puttaraju. Mr. Darshan is a techie-turned-politician. He was a successful entrepreneur in the United States.

Despite his defeat in the 2018 election, the young entrepreneur did not lose hope and had the confidence of winning hearts of the people, which he achieved in the 2023 polls. Mr. Darshan returned to India from the U.S. after his father’s demise. He joined politics and contested the polls for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party.

This election, the Congress did not field its candidate against Mr. Darshan as an understanding, resulting in a fight between him and the JD(S). Mr. Darshan romp home, finally.

As the farmers’ organisation strove for his success, Mr. Darshan was felicitated over his maiden election to the State Assembly.

KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra, leaders Hoskote Basavaraju, Prasanna and others were present.

