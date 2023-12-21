GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raitha Sangha demands waiver of farm loans

K.T. Gangadhar raises the demand in a programme organised in memory of N.D. Sundaresh, one of Raitha Sangha founders

December 21, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Raitha Sangha leader K.T. Gangadhar spoke at the function organised in memory of N.D. Sundaresh in Shivamogga on Thursday.

Raitha Sangha leader K.T. Gangadhar spoke at the function organised in memory of N.D. Sundaresh in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.T. Gangadhar, leader of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, has urged the State government to waive all farm loans as the farming community has been suffering because of the severe drought.

Speaking at the programme organised in memory of N.D. Sundaresh, one of the founders of KRRS, in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Gangadhar said the farmers had been facing an unprecedented drought. It would be inhumane to send notices to farmers to recover loans during this period. The government should waive all farm loans. “The farming community should caution the Congress party in power that we will teach them a lesson in the coming parliament election if the demand is not fulfilled,” he said.

Talking about the laws proposed by the Central government to introduce contract farming, Mr. Gangadhar said the future would be dangerous to farmers. “Forget a better price for our produce; we have to struggle hard to safeguard our lands. Corporate companies will take away our land, taking advantage of the laws. We will be reduced to an unemployed lot. Gradually, we lose our land, our knowledge of agriculture, and thereby our earnings. The future generations will know nothing about agriculture,” he said.

Remembering the contributions of N.D. Sundaresh to farmers’ struggles, Mr. Gangadhar said he (Sundaresh) led the struggle ideologically along with other leaders. He had a vision. “We can offer him great tributes only by organising the youth and women and continuing the struggle,” he said. He also admitted that the organisation made a mistake by not involving women in good numbers.

Leaders of the organisation were present at the programme. Similar programmes were conducted by Kodihalli Chandrashekhar’s faction of Raitha Sangha and KRRS led by H.R. Basavarajappa.

