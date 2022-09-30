Raitha Dasara revs up ‘Nada Habba’ fete in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Dasara festivities entered fifth day on Friday after a grand start atop Chamundi Hills, another event – Raitha Dasara – got off to a colourful start as farmers took out a procession in their bullock carts to rev up the ongoing celebrations.

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil flagged off the Raitha Dasara procession by offering Nandi puja and beating ‘Nagari’ (drum). He later inaugurated Raitha Dasara which is being held at J.K. Grounds.

In his address, the Minister applauded farmers’ contribution for the country’s food security and complimented the organisers for conducting the Raitha Dasara in a grand manner.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S T Somashekar, who was present, said Raitha Dasara has been inaugurated in all the taluks and the authorities have been asked to celebrate the event uniquely in every taluk.

The Ministers took part in the bullock cart ride during the Raitha Dasara procession which consisted of many folk troupes. The bullock cart procession passed through Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle and Devaraja Urs Road before ending at J.K. Grounds.. The events conclude on Sunday.

One of the attractions of the procession was a cart pulled by sheep from Ranebennur. Each cart was specially decorated.

G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, Mayor Shivakumar and others were present.