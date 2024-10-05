Raitha Dasara inaugurated; govt. is pro-farmer, says agriculture Minister

The Raitha Dasara being held as part of Mysuru Dasara features an exclusive exhibition showcasing a slew of agricultural practices that holds potential for revenue generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raitha Dasara was inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy and the exhibition also features agro-related sectors like livestock which could provide secondary income to farmers.

Nano fertilisers, agricultural implements, promotion of agro-forestry sericulture, modern techniques of grafting, etc. The Minister also felicitated a few farmers for achieving higher productivity and showcasing new possibilities that could be emulated by fellow farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the government was not only pro-farmer but was committed to their welfare and was giving top priority to the sector. He said in a bid to make agriculture more lucrative to the farmers comprehensive plans encapsulating animal husbandry, horticulture, sericulture, etc., were being conceived so that it could be adopted by farmers to supplement their income.

Apiculture, sericulture, livestock rearing, poultry farming, fisheries, and horticulture were some of the sectors that were related to agriculture and farmers should harness all of them to augment their income, said the Minister.

Underlining the importance of the modernisation of agriculture, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said machinery and equipment worth ₹1000 crore had been distributed to farmers last year. It was imperative to adapt to new developments and concepts emerging in agriculture apart from value addition to agricultural produce to shore up income, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a bullock cart rally from the palace premises to J.K. Grounds the venue for Raitha Dasara, and said that there was tremendous support for the event from the public. “Raitha Dasara has been celebrated for the last few years and the warm response to the concept since its inception underscores public support to farmers,” said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy.

Describing India as primarily an agricultural nation, the Minister said that apart from disbursing agricultural equipment worth ₹1,000 crore last year, the farmers had also received ₹1900 crore by way of crop insurance, he said.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said crop loans from financial institutions were being extended to farmers and efforts were to ensure that the cultivators received scientific and fair price for the agricultural produce.

Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh said that though technology was rapidly advancing even in the agricultural sector, farmers were dithering to adapt to them. Switching to modern practices will not only reduce the cost of cultivation but will also augment agricultural income, said Mr. Venkatesh. Raitha Dasara Committee chairperson Karigowda said the nation’s progress hinged on agricultural growth and hence it was imperative to accord due importance to the sector.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy and others took part in the Raitha Dasara procession which comprised scores of bullock carts, bullocks, sugarcane harvesting machinery, tableau of Forest Department, horticulture department, etc., apart from folk and cultural troupes. Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.