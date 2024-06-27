Raising your voice and fighting back is the only way to curbing atrocities, girl students told

Underlining the need for raising a voice against atrocities on and harassment of women, chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary has advised girl students to resist whenever they are subjected to harassment and atrocities.

“You should not keep quiet when you are attacked or subjected to atrocities. Raising your voice and fighting back is the only way to curb the menace. There are many laws to ensure the protection of women and children. You need to be aware and make use of them,” she said at an interaction with girl students at the Government Degree College (Autonomous) in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

She also questioned the authorities and educational institutions whether or not they are doing anything to spread awareness among people, especially women and children, about the laws and the mechanisms that are in place for women’s protection.

“Legal awareness is equally important for women. After a certain age, hormonal changes naturally influence their behaviour. They are able to understand how people around them treat them. We need to popularise the helpline number so that they can contact it in case of an emergency or some trouble,” she said.

Responding to a question raised by a student during the interaction, Ms. Chowdhary quoted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to stress the need for getting educated and organised to fight for rights.

“Water supply is interrupted at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences where thousands of patients go for treatment. How can pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers stay there without taking a bath for several days at a stretch? The administration must ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Police stations need to be more people friendly. When women or anyone else for that matter, go to the police station with a grievance, they should be treated with respect,” she said.

Holding that adequate presence of women in public offices will automatically minimise atrocities on women, Ms. Chowdhary called upon women to enter politics and serve people.

“When you become a strength to reckon with, the government, irrespective of which party leads it, will hear your voices,” she said.

The event was presided over by principal of the college Savitha Tiwari.

Divisional Manager of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Lakshminarayanappa Kurubar, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Naveen U., Dean of the Law Department of the college Vijayakumar Salimani, Commerce Department Dean Rajkumar Salagar and other faculty members were present.

