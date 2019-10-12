‘Raise your voice against social evils’

Regressive practices such as dowry, child marriage and others continue to be practised in society even today despite the government passing laws and striving to create awareness against such practices. Therefore, it is time for girls to raise their voice against such social evils, Senior Civil Judge Chinnannavar R.S. has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Girl Child Day and a legal awareness programme for high school students organised by the District Legal Services Authority, the Department of Public Instructions, the Dharwad Bar Association and the Department of Information and Public Information at the Basel Mission High School here on Friday.

Mr. Chinnannavar said that Indian culture has always held women in high regard. Women in the country have enjoyed a place of veneration since time immemorial. Even the Sharana movement of the 12th century has stressed on equal status for women. However, regressive practices such as dowry and child marriage crept into the social system during the later period due to some historical reasons.

It is a pity that such practices have turned out to be the bane of Indian society and women have not yet been ensured full justice despite the government passing laws and initiating other steps for their empowerment, he said.

He said that today, women have made strides in different fields, including administration. Even the district administration and the Police Department in the district are headed by woman officers and they have earned a good name because of their competent governance. Girl students should take such successful women as role models and strive to attain greater heights in their career. They should set high goals and follow ideals in their life. They should strive to come forward in life without compromising with time-tested values of Indian culture. The government has introduced several schemes for the empowerment of girls such as Beti Bhachao-Beti Padavo, Sukanya Samruddhi and special scholarships. Girls should take benefit of these schemes to shape a better career and achieve empowerment, he said.

Referring to arrangements made by the government to help girls in distress, Mr. Chinnannavar said that a woman helpline (1091) and a children helpline (1098) have been set up to extend all necessary help. This apart, women can approach the District Legal Services Authority in case they face any problem. Besides resolving the issues, the names of complainants would not be disclosed in such cases. The District Legal Services Authority is organising a legal literacy programme for the benefit of students in 76 schools in rural areas. The students should avail themselves of benefit of such programmes and see that their parents and neighbours also participate in such programmes. Every girl should take a pledge that she would oppose any efforts to get her married before she attained the age of 18, he said.

Dharwad Bar Association president B.S. Ghodase spoke. Block Education Officer of Dharwad City A.A. Khazi presided over the programme. Basel Mission Girl’s High School headmistress E.S. Tumakur and others were present.