Raise issue of poor quality of HD-BRTS work in session: AAP

Close on the heels of Arvind Bellad, BJP MLA, complaining to the Chief Minister on the poor quality of works under the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System(HD-BRTS), the Dharwad unit of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has urged the MLA to raise the issue in the legislature session.

In a press release, president of the Dharwad district unit of the AAP Santosh Naragund has said that Mr. Bellad was now shedding crocodile tears on the poor quality of the BRTS works and added that the poor quality work was brought to his notice from the beginning.

Mr. Naragund has said it was surprising that Mr. Bellad was now talking about unscientific execution of the HD-BRTS project, the ambitious project of District in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Despite being aware of the poor quality of work and unscientific execution of the project, Mr. Bellad had remained silent from the initial stages, he said.

“If at all Mr. Bellad is really concerned about the issue and the people of the region, he should raise the issue in the legislature session and demand a high-level inquiry into the whole issue. He should also demand action against all the officials, engineers and any other influential person involved in the illegalities,” he has said.

It might be recalled that after Mr. Bellad approached Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the issue on Friday, the CM had sought a detailed inquiry report on the issue.

Mr. Bellad met the CM in Bengaluru on Friday.

Last Sunday, a few concrete panels of the embankment of the road overbridge built under HD-BRTS at Navalur in between Hubballi-Dharwad had come off posing threat to the motorists and also the residents, evoking much criticism over the poor quality of work.