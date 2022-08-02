Rains wreak havoc in Koppal, Vijayanagara districts

Special Correspondent August 02, 2022 12:36 IST

Special Correspondent August 02, 2022 12:36 IST

Banana plantations in Vijayanagara district destroyed by the floodwaters; road leading to the Ugranarasimha monument in Hampi also submerged

The rainwater flowing from the hills and swollen streams flooded paddy fields, destroying the recently planted saplings at many villages in Gangavathi taluk. File photo | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Banana plantations in Vijayanagara district destroyed by the floodwaters; road leading to the Ugranarasimha monument in Hampi also submerged

The heavy rains that lashed Koppal and Vijayanagara on Monday-Tuesday intervening night have disrupted normal life in the two districts. Deputy Commissioners of both districts declared holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday. The rainwater flowing from the hills and swollen streams have flooded paddy fields, destroying the recently planted saplings at many villages in Gangavathi taluk. Houses built with mud have developed cracks while low-lying areas in towns and cities remained inundated. Tungabhadra Canal water flooded residential localities in Karatagi town. Kukanur, Munirabad, Tavaragera, Kushtagi, Karatagi, Alavandi and Hanumasagara were the worst hit areas in Koppal district. Banana plantations near Hampi and Kamalapur areas in Vijayanagara district were destroyed by the floodwaters. The road leading to the Ugranarasimha monument in Hampi was also submerged.



Our code of editorial values