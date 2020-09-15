Rains wreak havoc in Kalaburagi

The incessant rains that lashed Kalaburagi district throughout Monday night threw life out of gear. Low-lying areas in many towns and cities were inundated and traffic movement was disrupted in many areas.
Three people sustained injuries after their house at Siddeshwar Nagar in Kalaburagi collapsed in the early hours on Tuesday. Many houses at Puja Colony and Rajaji Nagar off Kusanur Road, certain areas off Shahabad Road, Ganga Nagar in Kalaburagi city and Siragapur and Mahagaon villages in Kamalapur taluk were flooded and the household articles were damaged.
The floodwaters flowing from Itaga, Khaja Kotanur and Bolewad villages submerged the Korawar bridge, disrupting the traffic on the State Highway between Kalaburagi and Kalagi. Many buses, trucks, tractors and other vehicles were found stuck on either side of the bridge on Tuesday morning.
